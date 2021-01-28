New locations of interest added to list of places visited by Auckland Covid-19 community cases

New locations of interest have been added to the list of places visited by the two North Auckland Covid-19 community cases.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New times have also been added or changed to the existing places of interest, which were announced after the cases were confirmed as community cases last night.

The advice for those who were at the places is listed below.

Location name Address Day Time What to do *DaHua Supermarket Northcote 35 Pearn Crescent, Northcote 26 January 12.57 pm - 1.45 pm Stay home and get tested on 31 January, call Healthline Tai Ping Supermarket 2 Kilham Avenue, Northcote 26 January 12.57 pm - 1.45 pm Stay home and get tested on 31 January, call Healthline *Caltex Orewa 70 Grand Drive, Orewa 25 January 2.15 pm - 2.30 pm Stay home and get tested on 30 January, call Healthline *Pak n Save Silverdale 20 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Silverdale 25 January 2.35 pm - 3.02 pm Stay home and get tested on 30 January, call Healthline Tai Ping Supermarket Albany 92 Rosedale Road, Rosedale 24 January 12 noon - 1 pm Stay home and get tested on 29 January, call Healthline Farmers in Westfield Shopping Centre Albany Don McKinnon Drive, Albany 24 January *11.29 am - 12.08 pm Stay home and get tested on 29 January, call Healthline *New World Orewa 11 Moana Avenue, Orewa 23 January 12.30 pm - 1.30 pm Stay home and get tested on 28 January, call Healthline Hickeys Pharmacy 16 Moana Avenue, Orewa 23 January 12.30 pm - 1.30 pm Stay home and get tested on 28 January, call Healthline