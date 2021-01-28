New locations of interest added to list of places visited by Auckland Covid-19 community cases

New locations of interest have been added to the list of places visited by the two North Auckland Covid-19 community cases.
New times have also been added or changed to the existing places of interest, which were announced after the cases were confirmed as community cases last night.
The advice for those who were at the places is listed below.
|
Location name
|
Address
|
Day
|
Time
|
What to do
|
*DaHua Supermarket Northcote
|
35 Pearn Crescent, Northcote
|
26 January
|
12.57 pm - 1.45 pm
|
Stay home and get tested on 31 January, call Healthline
|
Tai Ping Supermarket
|
2 Kilham Avenue, Northcote
|
26 January
|
12.57 pm - 1.45 pm
|
Stay home and get tested on 31 January, call Healthline
|
*Caltex Orewa
|
70 Grand Drive, Orewa
|
25 January
|
2.15 pm - 2.30 pm
|
Stay home and get tested on 30 January, call Healthline
|
*Pak n Save Silverdale
|
20 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Silverdale
|
25 January
|
2.35 pm - 3.02 pm
|
Stay home and get tested on 30 January, call Healthline
|
Tai Ping Supermarket Albany
|
92 Rosedale Road, Rosedale
|
24 January
|
12 noon - 1 pm
|
Stay home and get tested on 29 January, call Healthline
|
Farmers in Westfield Shopping Centre Albany
|
Don McKinnon Drive, Albany
|
24 January
|
*11.29 am - 12.08 pm
|
Stay home and get tested on 29 January, call Healthline
|
*New World Orewa
|
11 Moana Avenue, Orewa
|
23 January
|
12.30 pm - 1.30 pm
|
Stay home and get tested on 28 January, call Healthline
|
Hickeys Pharmacy
|
16 Moana Avenue, Orewa
|
23 January
|
12.30 pm - 1.30 pm
|
Stay home and get tested on 28 January, call Healthline
The locations can be found here.