TODAY |

New locations of interest added to list of places visited by Auckland Covid-19 community cases

Source:  1 NEWS

New locations of interest have been added to the list of places visited by the two North Auckland Covid-19 community cases.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two new community cases were confirmed late last night — a father and daughter who stayed at the same isolation hotel as the Northland case. Source: 1 NEWS

New times have also been added or changed to the existing places of interest, which were announced after the cases were confirmed as community cases last night.

The advice for those who were at the places is listed below.

Location name

Address

Day

Time

What to do

*DaHua Supermarket Northcote

35 Pearn Crescent, Northcote

26 January

12.57 pm - 1.45 pm

Stay home and get tested on 31 January, call Healthline

Tai Ping Supermarket

2 Kilham Avenue, Northcote

26 January

12.57 pm - 1.45 pm

Stay home and get tested on 31 January, call Healthline

*Caltex Orewa

70 Grand Drive, Orewa

25 January

2.15 pm - 2.30 pm

Stay home and get tested on 30 January, call Healthline

*Pak n Save Silverdale

20 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Silverdale

25 January

2.35 pm - 3.02 pm

Stay home and get tested on 30 January, call Healthline

Tai Ping Supermarket Albany

92 Rosedale Road, Rosedale

24 January

12 noon - 1 pm

Stay home and get tested on 29 January, call Healthline

Farmers in Westfield Shopping Centre Albany

Don McKinnon Drive, Albany

24 January

*11.29 am - 12.08 pm

Stay home and get tested on 29 January, call Healthline

*New World Orewa

11 Moana Avenue, Orewa

23 January

12.30 pm - 1.30 pm

Stay home and get tested on 28 January, call Healthline

Hickeys Pharmacy

16 Moana Avenue, Orewa

23 January

12.30 pm - 1.30 pm

Stay home and get tested on 28 January, call Healthline

The locations can be found here.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
2
New locations of interest added to list of places visited by Auckland Covid-19 community cases
3
Boy's shark encounter at popular Auckland beach 'like staring into the eyes of Jaws'
4
Government fails to deliver key election promise on time despite being one of PM’s top priorities
5
Family pays tribute to four-year-old boy killed in Tasmania garbage truck crash
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:44

Woman who stayed at Covid-19 hotel at centre of outbreak concerned about guest mingling

One person dead after crash in South Wairarapa between train and car
00:51

Covid-19: Australia extends New Zealand travel restrictions for another 72 hours

Former All Blacks hooker James Parsons retires due to concussion symptoms