TODAY |

New leukaemia therapy could transform cancer treatment, Australian researchers say

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Australia
Health

The Royal Perth Hospital is the first to trial a ‘miracle’ drug treatment after an 80-year-old patient with an aggressive type of leukaemia responded so well to it he’s now in remission.

Howard Kurth, a retired grandfather, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia two years ago and only given days to live, Nine News reports.

"There was absolutely no sign of tiredness or soreness or anything," he said.

With cancer taking over 90 per cent of his body, Mr Kurth was not even a candidate for the usually-prescribed chemotherapy.

However, within four months after starting the new treatment he was in remission - and continues to be after two years.

"I thought, 'Well, I am going to beat this, there's no two ways about it', and so far I have," he told Nine News.

The immunotherapy targets mutant proteins in the blood and includes a week-long stint of small chemotherapy injections as well as two pills each day.

The Royal Perth Hospital is Australia’s only facility taking part in the world-first study.

The hospital's Dr Peter Tan says the new therapy could transform the way cancer is treated.

"We think it will change the standard therapy and once it does become available for all patients, it will be the new gold standard across the world," he said.

The trial is expected to last five years before the treatment is available to the public.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Already one patient has said it’s helped save him from terminal diagnosis. Source: Nine
More From
New Zealand
Australia
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
2
Aussie pop duo The Veronicas kicked off Qantas flight over 'confusing' baggage issue
3
End of New Zealand's golden weather as heavy rain, gale force winds set to sweep in
4
Steve Hansen gets RWC media giggling with cheeky one-liner analysing win over Boks - 'We're one-from-one'
5
All Blacks rave over Ardie Savea's dominance against Springboks: 'He's at the peak of his powers'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

DHB 'looking to make changes' after man left brain damaged, patient's wife told

Lime not responding to claim it removed scooter from scene after fatal Auckland crash

Unvaccinated staff, students at Wellington school ordered to stay home after measles diagnosis
00:38

NZ’s population has grown at fastest rate in over 50 years, newly released Census results reveal