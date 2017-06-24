New legal framework for NZ's space industry

Parliament has passed the bill that sets up a legal framework for New Zealand's space industry.

Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges says there are huge gains to be made.

"This is a significant and exciting piece of legislation," he said when he launched the third reading debate on the Outer Space and High-Altitude Activities Bill today.

"It creates opportunities for New Zealand to be part of a global space economy which will generate real economic benefits for New Zealanders."

Rocket Lab brought the space age to New Zealand with its Electron rocket, launched for the first time from Mahia Peninsula in May.

It's designed to put satellites in orbit, and it was a world first for a launch from a private pad.

The bill was passed unanimously.