TODAY |

New leads on water theft in Taranaki

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Taranaki
Crime and Justice

The council of a small town in Taranaki is mulling information it has received about a suspected water theft.

Midhirst has a resident population of about 240.

The Stratford District Council, which oversees Midhirst, said 4000 litres of water per hour has repeatedly disappeared from the town's water supply over four hour blocks on numerous occasions.

It said whenever the water disappears, it has been at night and in summer.

The council first noticed the anomaly about a year ago.

Although it has previously been treated as a leak, the pattern and the timing suggest it is a deliberate take.

The council has received calls from members of the public about the water and it will be following up on the new information next year.

It said it was going through a process of elimination through leads from the public.

rnz.co.nz

The US President has put on notice any nations looking to oppose the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Taranaki
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Elderly man charged over fatal shooting of his son on Christmas Day
2
Mission Bay, Auckland.
Dirty water raises health risks at 24 Auckland beaches
3
Photos: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth marry in intimate ceremony
4
His methods are attracting a lot of attention.
American dad plays cupid for his single sons while family holidays in NZ
5
Man breaks into property then tricks unsuspecting victim into giving him a ride home after being caught in the act
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:17

2018 in review: Everyday Kiwis that made us think about being a better society

01:49
His methods are attracting a lot of attention.

American dad plays cupid for his single sons while family holidays in NZ
01:55
Family run Nola's Orchard has been operating at the same roundabout since 1935.

'More than just a fruit shop' - Community devastated after fire guts iconic West Auckland store
01:59
Auckland's Sylvia Park had over 35,000 people cram into the mall.

Boxing Day chaos strikes as Kiwi shoppers battle it out to grab a bargain