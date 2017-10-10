New law passes to fund disability-related costs for political candidates

Parliament has voted in a new law to support political candidates with disabilities by creating a fund to cover disability-related costs of standing.

Source: 1 NEWS

MP Chlöe Swarbrick's Election Access Fund Bill passed its third reading tonight. Ms Swarbrick took over the bill from former MP Mojo Mathers - who herself, as Parliament's first deaf MP, was involved in a fight for funding in 2012 for a long-term note-taker so she could keep up with proceedings.

"No future political candidate with disability should have to internalise the costs of barriers placed in front of them by design and systemic neglect," Ms Swarbrick said.

The funding can be used for candidates in the general election for costs such as providing interpreters during candidate forums, transcribing or translating material into braille.

"What New Zealanders didn’t even make it to contemplating being a candidate because of concern and fear of the excessive bills and the fuss? Which citizens didn’t even think of this as a possible place for them because they couldn’t see themselves in it?" Ms Swarbrick asked the House.

"Today we are unanimously fixing a glaring hole in our democracy. If you haven’t seen, felt or heard that vortex, it’s because it doesn’t affect you. But our official statistics show that it affects the lives of around one in every four New Zealanders.

"Whether we identify with it or not, all of us will find ourselves disabled at some point in our lives, by an environment or service that never considered us, by accident, or as we age."

National’s Nick Smith said it was a bill that was going to "improve the diversity of this Parliament".

"The hope that goes with this bill is that we will see the full range of people that have different disabilities and also having a voice in this institution."

Labour’s Paul Eagle spoke of his father, "who had his own political aspirations… but his hearing went, his health went so he never quite got across the bar”".

"He said to me, ‘I don’t know whether people like me are match fit for that place [Parliament].'