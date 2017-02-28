How will the new Kiwi employment law reforms affect you?

Legislation will be introduced to parliament next week that will scrap 90-day trial periods for Kiwi businesses with more than 20 employees.

But in simple dot-points, how will today's major amendments to the Employment Relations Act 2000 affect the average Kiwi worker?

Here's a list of what you will be entitled to as a New Zealand employee.

Roll-backs of changes introduced by the previous government:

- Restoration of statutory rest and meal breaks.

- Restriction of 90 day trial periods to SME employers (less than 20 employees).

- Reinstatement will be restored as the primary remedy to unfair dismissal.

- Further protections for employees in the "vulnerable industries".

- Restoration of the duty to conclude bargaining unless there is a good reason not to.

- Restoration of the earlier initiation timeframes for unions in collective bargaining.

- Removal of the opt out where employers can refuse to bargain for a multi-employer collective agreement.

- Restoration of the 30 day rule where for the first 30 days new employees must be employed under terms consistent with the collective agreement.

- Repeal of partial strike pay deductions for low level industrial action.

- Restoration of union access without prior employer consent.

New proposals:

- A requirement to include pay rates in collective agreements, based on recent case law.

- A requirement for employers to provide reasonable paid time for union delegates to represent other workers.

- A requirement for employers to pass on information about unions in the workplace to prospective employees.