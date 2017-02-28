 

How will the new Kiwi employment law reforms affect you?

Legislation will be introduced to parliament next week that will scrap 90-day trial periods for Kiwi businesses with more than 20 employees.

The PM said there is substantial anecdotal evidence that employees were working under unfair employment arrangements.
But in simple dot-points, how will today's major amendments to the Employment Relations Act 2000 affect the average Kiwi worker?

Here's a list of what you will be entitled to as a New Zealand employee.  

Roll-backs of changes introduced by the previous government:

- Restoration of statutory rest and meal breaks.

- Restriction of 90 day trial periods to SME employers (less than 20 employees).

- Reinstatement will be restored as the primary remedy to unfair dismissal.

- Further protections for employees in the "vulnerable industries".

- Restoration of the duty to conclude bargaining unless there is a good reason not to.

- Restoration of the earlier initiation timeframes for unions in collective bargaining.

- Removal of the opt out where employers can refuse to bargain for a multi-employer collective agreement.

- Restoration of the 30 day rule where for the first 30 days new employees must be employed under terms consistent with the collective agreement.

- Repeal of partial strike pay deductions for low level industrial action.

- Restoration of union access without prior employer consent.

New proposals:

- A requirement to include pay rates in collective agreements, based on recent case law.

- A requirement for employers to provide reasonable paid time for union delegates to represent other workers.

- A requirement for employers to pass on information about unions in the workplace to prospective employees.

- Greater protections against discrimination for union members.

