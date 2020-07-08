New job-seeker app in Taranaki dubbed 'the Tinder for jobs'

People looking for work in Taranaki have a new way of finding the perfect opportunity in the form of an app.

JobHop is a new web-based platform promising to hook up workers with work on a casual basis.

Created by long-time friends Gordon Heggie and Stephen Reed, JobHop aims to help the people of Taranaki find work, and those who need a hand to find a job.

“It’s been said it’s kind of like Tinder for jobs”, Mr Reed told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

The app works by businesses and private households advertising their needs, with job seekers setting their availability. The platform’s system "smart matches" the business and the job seeker to suit.

The pair believe most people just want a chance to prove themselves with some work, and to see where it leads.

JobHop's system runs a flat rate for businesses of $25 an hour, and the “hoppers” get paid $21.50 an hour and JobHop covers the cost of credit card fees and invoicing.

“Here in New Plymouth it’s going really really, well we’ve got heaps of matches,” Mr Reed said.

“We’ve got businesses getting help with the backlog of work that they’ve got going on and we’ve got people getting work.