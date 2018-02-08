New initiative aiming to get school students through the 'summer slump'

A new digitally based programme has been designed to minimise a drop in students' learning over summer.

It's been school holidays for what seems like forever but to combat a slump in learning more than 2000 students have taken part in a digitally based summer school programme.

It's in the form of a blogging programme for lower decile schools with a team of teachers and university students behind it who engage in online chat as a means of feedback.

Their feedback is typically inviting students to think more deeply and critically about the work they are doing.

With five assignments a week, it's not light work for the students but the work is largely visually based giving the student's pictures, links and videos that capture their interest.