New information revealed as search for missing man in lower North Island continues

New information has been revealed by police as the search for a man who went missing from the Otaki area continues.
Police say Rahul-Nathu Dahya was last seen on the morning of March 4 in Te Horo Beach.
Mr Dahya was last seen in a white Toyota Hiace, license plate number LHH571, and is believed he may have travelled to Mangaweka in the Manawatu-Wanganui area.
He was wearing dark jeans, a maroon top and a black cap.
Police say there are fears for Mr Dahya and his safety and police are urging members of the public who may have any information to contact Otaki Police on 06 364 7366 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 190305/7190.