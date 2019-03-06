New information revealed as search for missing man in lower North Island continues

New information has been revealed by police as the search for a man who went missing from the Otaki area continues.

Police say Rahul-Nathu Dahya was last seen on the morning of March 4 in Te Horo Beach.

Mr Dahya was last seen in a white Toyota Hiace, license plate number LHH571, and is believed he may have travelled to Mangaweka in the Manawatu-Wanganui area.

He was wearing dark jeans, a maroon top and a black cap.