New information about death of Rotorua mother to be released on Police Ten 7

New information about the police investigation into the death of Rotorua mother Melissa Jones last year will be released on Police Ten 7 tonight on TVNZ2.

Melissa Jones. Source: 1 NEWS

The 25-year-old was last seen in Rotorua on the weekend of the 7th and 8th of September 2019 before she was located deceased on the Lake Rotorua shorefront six weeks later, on 18 October 2019.

Her death remains unexplained and police need the public’s help to piece together her movements prior to her death.

“Police investigating the death of Rotorua mother Melissa Jones believe that their appeal on Police Ten 7 tonight will shed some light on the days leading up to the discovery of her body on the 18th of October last year.

"Nearly a year on, the detectives in charge of the investigation are still piecing together Melissa's last movements, and they’re confident that there will be members of the public watching the show tonight who can help provide some answers for her grieving family.

"Police will also be releasing new information on the programme regarding a key aspect of their inquiry.”.

To find out how you can help, watch Police Ten 7 on TVNZ2 at 7.30pm, or TVNZ2 +1 at 8.30pm.