New images show extent of damage inside Wellington's Statistics House

Laura Barnsley 

1 NEWS Producer

Newly released photos reveal the extent of damage to Statistics House in Wellington following last month's 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Earthquake damage inside Statistics House

Earthquake damage inside Statistics House

Source: Statistics NZ

The collapsed floor was visible from the outside of the building, but photos taken from outside the building, released to 1 NEWS today under the Official Information Act, show what looks to be a concrete slab having fallen on to a sofa in a communal area.

Staff have been barred from entering the office block on Wellington's waterfront since the quake on November 14.

The photos also show paving ripped apart, damage to building columns and external walls as well as broken glass.

Earthquake damage inside Wellington's Statistics House

Earthquake damage inside Wellington's Statistics House

Source: Statistics NZ

Soon after the earthquake, Statistics New Zealand chief executive Liz MacPherson told staff she was thankful "that the earthquake happened at midnight and not at midday and that none of you were in the building".

"It's something that I will be forever grateful for," she said.

On Tuesday, Wellington City Council ordered the owners of 80 buildings around the capital to conduct a new round of invasive engineering assessments on their properties to check for hidden damage.

Earthquake damage at Wellington's Statistics House

Earthquake damage at Wellington's Statistics House

Source: Statistics NZ

The council said concerns about another aftershock were a "significant driver" of the new testing regime.

Damage outside Wellington's Statistics House

Damage outside Wellington's Statistics House

Source: Statistics NZ

