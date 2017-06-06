New images released of Christchurch man taken two days before his disappearance

New images of missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath have been released by police in a further effort to try and find him.

Michael McGrath. Source: NZ Police

Mr McGrath, 49, hasn't been seen since he disappeared from his Halswell home on May 21.

Today police released CCTV images of Mr McGrath taken at Halswell New World on Friday May 19 at 12.38pm.

Police say the clothes he's wearing in the images are similar to what Mr McGrath may have been last observed in before he was reported missing.

They say "the red t-shirt could be the exception."

Police say they "continue to interview persons of interest and witnesses" over Mr McGrath's disappearance.

Police are urging anyone who was visiting the New World during lunchtime on May 19 to contact them on 03 363 7400.

