 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New hub reflects NZ grassroots support for West Papua

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A growing grassroots solidarity network has prompted the establishment of a West Papua Desk in New Zealand.

Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.
Source: 1 NEWS

The desk was officially opened this evening in Auckland by Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson and fellow MP Golriz Ghahraman.

According to Ms Davidson, the desk would be a hub for organising events, hosting international guests and raising awareness about issues around West Papuan independence aspirations and human rights violations in Indonesian ruled Papua.

"It's to create a dedicated space for civil society activists and movements to support the cause for West Papua independence and self-determination," she explained.

She said that in recent years a strong Pacific and Māori delegation in particular had engaged on West Papua by using their community organising skills "to reach into ordinary households to get solidarity".

Indonesia's government says it is addressing historical human rights abuses in Papua, while devoting more resources to economic development in the country's remote New Guinea territory.

However Ms Davidson said serious human right abuses continued to occur in Papua, and that it was of increasing concern to people in New Zealand.

"There's been a particular rising with young Māori activism students who align the issues of self-determination that are happening here with what is happening in West Papua."

The desk is hosted at the Onehunga offices of First Union, and is to be run by voluntary efforts by West Papua Auckland and other members of the solidarity network.

"There are posits of organising campaigns happening around Aotearoa, and they are getting so strong that we're realising that it would be efficient and strategic to have a centralising desk," Ms Davidson said.

"And that's to actually highlight more the work that is happening around different community campaigns standing in support."

The MP admitted that West Papua solidarity was a matter of sensitivity for Indonesia whose president, Joko Widodo, visited New Zealand in March.

West Papua issues did not feature prominently in the president's discussions with New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern. The talks had a focus on growing trade between the two countries.

Ms Davidson said that trade agreements tended to undermine human rights issues.

"I think what New Zealanders are coming to terms with is that that's no longer good enough, that we need to make sure that we are highlighting human rights issues, and that we do not see any trade agreements or any diplomatic relationships as an excuse to push those under the carpet."

The desk would give "a clearer light on what is actually happening in West Papua", according to Ms Davidson, who said it was important that the solidarity initiative was being driven "from the ground".

Related

Politics

Pacific Islands

04:54
Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.

Why is New Zealand and the world turning its back on human rights abuses in West Papua?

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match (more adorable pics inside)

04:00
2
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

04:54
3
Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.

New hub reflects NZ grassroots support for West Papua

00:20
4
The 12-year-old was unconscious at the bottom of the Minnesota apartment pool when the 13-year-old rescued him.

Watch the moment a heroic teenage boy dives into water to save unconscious friend at bottom of pool

5

Man stabbed son to death, left children to bury body while he watched AFL final, court told

03:56
TVNZ is joining the growing number of organisations using tohutō (macrons) on air.

Watch: Why are macrons so important in Te Reo Māori?

TVNZ is joining the growing number of organisations using tohutō (macrons) on air.

04:27
The two leaders will be having a face-to-face meeting in Singapore tomorrow at 1pm NZ time.

Watch: 'Potential for it to explode' - TVNZ pundits break down what to expect in meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un

Simon Dallow and Corin Dann are in Singapore to cover the meeting happening at 1pm NZ time tomorrow.

00:33
Justice Minister Andrew Little fronted media today about the blow to Labour’s law and order reform.

Three strikes law to stay as Labour say NZ First unlikely to support repealing it - 'This is about making good decisions, not fast decisions'

Justice Minister Andrew Little said he acknowledged "New Zealand First has concerns about the Three Strikes repeal".

01:27
The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

'I will now be able to grieve' - Nadene Lomu is relieved to finally have a headstone on Jonah's grave

The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 