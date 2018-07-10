 

New housing development announced for central Auckland to help city's 'most vulnerable'

A major development is to be created for Auckland's "most vulnerable", announced Housing Minister Phil Twyford today. 

Auckland, New Zealand - Abril 02, 2015: Sky Tower at Auckland, New Zealand.

Auckland (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Two hundred and eighty new apartments will be built on the site on Greys Ave, central Auckland, which will include "wrap around" services to support the residents. 

It will replace 87 units on the same site. 

Mr Twyford said it is estimated 500 people are currently sleeping rough in Auckland central, with the new apartments aiming to provide stability.

"Having a permanent home gives people the safe and stable environment they need to address factors which have led to their homelessness such as mental health issues and substance abuse," Mr Twyford said. 

"Supported living is an internationally proven way to house and support chronically homeless people, or those who have a range of complex needs."

The 280 apartments are included in the 6,400 state homes the Government plans to build in the next four years. 

Radio New Zealand reported the building is expected to be completed by 2021. 

