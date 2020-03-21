New hospitality guidelines to reduce coronavirus transmissions include keeping a register of guests

New guidelines have been put in place for the hospitality industry to reduce the transmission of Covid-19, Health Minister David Clark announced today.

Source: istock.com

The guidelines, which were developed between the Government, Hospitality New Zealand and SkyCity Entertainment Group, set out restrictions on physical distancing and how the limit of 100 people indoors will work for bars and restaurants.

The guidelines also recommend implementing a Covid-19 guest register of everyone in a venue and undertaking regular head counts of people in a venue.

For casinos, it is recommended that electronic gaming machines are configured to allow appropriate physical distancing and table games are limited to 5 persons per table.

“These measures are important to protect the health of New Zealanders, which is our number one priority,” Health Minister David Clark said.

“They will change the way we attend bars and restaurants and have an impact on the way people go about living their lives, but we have to apply common sense in these circumstances.

“Many of us look forward to a visit a café or restaurant to mark special occasions or share time with friends and family. My hope is these changes will allow us to still make the most of these times while keeping us all safer.”

“I want to thank the industry for their constructive engagement in developing the guidelines. We’re all in this together and the guidelines demonstrate how important good will and cooperation is at this time.