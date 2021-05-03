TODAY |

New home urgently needed for old Upper Hutt printing presses

Source:  1 NEWS

The hunt is on to find a permanent home for a number of printers and presses lying in storage in Upper Hutt. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The collection in Upper Hutt is stored in a World War II bunker. Source: 1 NEWS

The printers and presses are currently tucked away in rented storage space and an old World War II bunker, and are part of the country's only dedicated printing museum. 

"It's one of the biggest collections in the world. It's the biggest in Australasia, most likely the southern hemisphere," secretary Dan Tait-Jamieson told 1 NEWS.

The collection has been built up over 30 years, but finding a home is proving difficult.

"If you don't find a home, the whole collection is at risk, it might go somewhere else," he said. 

"We recently rescued a lot of equipment from the Melbourne Museum of Printing. I was fighting off scrap metal dealers for these wonderful treasures."

The Wellington City councillor in charge of the arts says funding a new museum is not a priority.

The museum wants to grow and its sights are on a empty, earthquake prone building on Buckle Street, which is owned by the Defence Force.

It wants to redevelop the site and is unwilling to share the space. 

The future of the collection remains up in the air.

New Zealand
Wellington
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:05
Fair Go: Couple left thousands of dollars out of pocket after being let down by a dodgy roofer and insurance company
2
Rest home told to apologise to family after man dies six months after being admitted
3
Labour's Kiri Allan reveals racial abuse while undergoing cervical cancer treatment
4
Cody Everson named Wheel Blacks captain for Paralympics, 10 years on from life-changing accident
5
Person dies in Far North blaze; third house fire death in 24 hours
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person dies in Far North blaze; third house fire death in 24 hours
05:00

Fair Go: Why do the fruit we buy in shops still have stickers?

Person dies after being struck by train in Invercargill
08:05

Fair Go: Couple left thousands of dollars out of pocket after being let down by a dodgy roofer and insurance company