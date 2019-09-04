TODAY |

New home for ornery gang of dive-bombing seagulls that wreaked havoc at Oamaru supermarket

A flock of seagulls has been moved on after wreaking havoc at Oamaru’s Countdown supermarket in North Otago.

Massive numbers of the red-billed gulls decided to make their home on the supermarket's roof.

"At one stage last year there was 900 of them up there," an Oamaru Countdown worker told Seven Sharp.

The new residents weren't well behaved, getting very antsy around nesting time.

"They'd dive bomb staff and customers, you had to cover your head and run for it," the worker said.

Evicting the birds required a permit as the red-billed gulls are a threatened species and have their own rights.

However, getting the permit was the easy part, making sure they don't return has cost a six-figure sum.

"We put bird spikes on, used distress calls and a laser canon," Iain Widlof of Countdown Oamaru said.

Now they've been moved on from Countdown, the gulls will hopefully re-home themselves in less populated pastures.

Evicting the birds was no easy task, as the red-billed gulls are a threatened species and have their own rights. Source: Seven Sharp
