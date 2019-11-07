TODAY |

New High Commissioner to UK announced, replacing Sir Jerry Mateparae

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Bede Corry is the new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, replacing Sir Jerry Mateparae who ends his placement in April next year. 

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said the appointment comes at an important time regarding relations between the two nations. 

"New Zealand is currently working with the United Kingdom to shape our future relationship post-Brexit and Mr Corry is well qualified to lead this work," he said.  

"The appointment of a senior diplomat to this important role underlines the significance New Zealand places on our relationship with the United Kingdom."

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Corry currently serves as deputy chief executive of MFAT, previously having served as deputy secretary for Australia, Middle East, Africa and Europe, Ambassador to Thailand and at New Zealand missions in Washington and Canberra.

"We have common strategic interests; the United Kingdom is one of our closest security partners and will continue to remain important to New Zealand’s prosperity through trade, investment and people flows," Mr Peters said. 

Bede Corry Source: Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs
