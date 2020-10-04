TODAY |

New Harbour Bridge strut successfully installed with lanes re-opening this morning

Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) says a new strut was successfully installed on Auckland's Harbour Bridge overnight, after the old one was damaged by a truck during high winds about two weeks ago.

NZTA says the new piece has been successfully installed after being damaged by a truck hit by a strong gust of wind. Source: Supplied

The new component was lifted into place by crane and secured and a tensioning process has taken place to ensure it is correctly taking weight.

NZTA said the southbound lanes that were closed overnight to allow the work to be carried out will be re-opened at 9am.

However, the two centre lanes of the bridge will remain closed while final checks are carried out, meaning the bridge will not yet be at full capacity.

NZTA said the re-opening of all lanes could take place "later in the week" if all goes well.

