New gym in Auckland promises to get you fit in just 20 minutes a week without sweating

Fit20 officially opens today and you don’t need to bring your gym gear.
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


Melbourne, Australia - November 19, 2012: Qantas Airways Airbus A380 registered VH-OQF takes off as QF93 to Los Angeles (LAX) from Melbourne International Airport at Tullamarine, Victoria.

Qantas jet nosedives for 'terrifying' 10 seconds after encountering turbulence from another aircraft

The singer's gesture came during his performance in Moscow this morning.

Watch: Robbie Williams in strife after pulling the finger during FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

'Please give him a chance' - dog found abandoned with heartbreaking letter in Sydney after owners couldn't afford to treat skin condition

The hosts dominated their opening match, taking a 5-0 win in Moscow.

Russia get 2018 World Cup off to flyer with 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia

The evidence suggests police are correctly recording fewer than five per cent of crimes involving firearms in their national database.

Police under-reporting more than 95 per cent of gun crimes - investigation

An internal investigation exposed major failings in police reporting over a three-month period.

The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.

Kelvin Davis called the gym proposal an "ugly solution", but one that could occur following a natural disaster.

Corrections Minister's 'worst case scenario' of prisoners sleeping on gym floors sparks shock and surprise

Kelvin Davis has floated the idea just a day after a scaled-down plan for Waikeria Prison was unveiled.


Trevor Mallard asked the MPs if it was his responsibility for members losing the translation ear pieces, to which some yelled, ‘yes’.

Watch: 'It's a matter of turning it on' - Speaker tells off MPs over ear pieces, asks Winston Peters to practise being 'kind' before taking up Acting PM role

The incident occurred after MP Gerry Brownlee interrupted Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis, who was speaking in Te Reo Māori.


 
