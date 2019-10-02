New Government strategy to revive health of Hauraki Gulf

Eighteen marine protection areas are being created and there will be restrictions on fishing in order to bring back the health of Auckland's beleaguered Hauraki Gulf.

Rangitoto Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf (file picture). Source: istock.com

The changes are part of a new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf — Government action on the Sea Change Plan, which was released this morning.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker and Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall made the announcement.

"We are delivering on our election promise, taking immediate action to build on the good work already being done to restore the health of the Gulf," Parker said in a statement.

"We are also taking the long view, recognising that sustained action is necessary to ensure that the Gulf and its economic, environmental, cultural and social benefits can continue to be enjoyed."