New Gender Pay Principles for the public service launched

New Gender Pay Principles have been launched by the Government today, in an attempt to eliminate the gender pay gap.

Julie Anne Genter Source: Supplied

Women's Minister Julie Anne Genter said the new principles "represent significant progress for women who've waited too long to be recognised fairly at work".

The five Gender Pay Principles are:

1. Freedom from bias and discrimination

2. Transparency and accessibility

3. Acknowledging the relationship between paid and unpaid work

4. Sustainability

5. Participation and engagement

She said it would guide Government work on gender pay and "strengethen" their goal in in eliminating the gap in the Public Service.

It was part of the Labour Party and Green Party's confidence and supply agreement when creating the Government.

State Services Minister Chris Hipkins said the principles were created by a working group of state sector unions, agencies and the State Services Commission.