TODAY |

New footage shows tourists on White Island before volcanic eruption

Source:  1 NEWS

A glimpse of what conditions were like on White Island before Monday's fatal volcanic eruption has emerged in new video published online.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A tourist also filmed the eruption from a boat. Source: Allessandro Kauffmann/Youtube

New video footage, posted to Youtube by Allessandro Kauffmann, shows a group of tourists looking around the volcano on Monday afternoon. 

A guide can be heard talking about the active volcano and there are shots of tourists in yellow hard hats exploring the area.

The group then heads back to a boat and leave the island.

At 2.11pm there are two explosions. Plumes of smoke billow into the air with panicked passengers watch on from the boat.

Read More
Whakaari/White Island disaster: The first 48 hours

There were 47 people on the island at the time. Eight have been confirmed dead and a further eight are missing, presumed dead.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two victims were being treated for severe burns at Middlemore and Waikato hospitals. Source: Breakfast

There are currently 23 patients being cared for at four hospitals around New Zealand – Middlemore, Hutt Valley, Waikato, Wellington and Christchurch. Of those, 17 patients are critical. Most suffered severe burns.

Five patients have been transferred to Australia on three flights. One patient left from Wellington for Sydney, three from Christchurch for Sydney and one from Auckland to Melbourne. All arrived in Australia safely.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Striking bus drivers get into street 'scuffle' with replacement driver on their route
2
Foster's appointment as All Blacks coach 'bittersweet' for Crusaders, who will retain Scott Robertson
3
Sydney brothers, 13 and 16, named among those killed in White Island disaster
4
Two more people die after Whakaari/White Island eruption, bringing official death toll to eight
5
Hasty body recovery could compromise White Island victim identification, police say
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:34

Hasty body recovery could compromise White Island victim identification, police say
00:07

Black smoke billows from house in Auckland after reports of garage explosion
08:10

Kiwi refugee advocate says he will take 'inclusive' message to first-ever Global Refugee Forum
06:25

Roading projects a 'priority' but progress will take two-three years, Finance Minister says