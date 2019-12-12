New footage shows tourists on White Island before volcanic eruption

A glimpse of what conditions were like on White Island before Monday's fatal volcanic eruption has emerged in new video published online.

New video footage, posted to Youtube by Allessandro Kauffmann, shows a group of tourists looking around the volcano on Monday afternoon.

A guide can be heard talking about the active volcano and there are shots of tourists in yellow hard hats exploring the area.

The group then heads back to a boat and leave the island.

At 2.11pm there are two explosions. Plumes of smoke billow into the air with panicked passengers watch on from the boat.

There were 47 people on the island at the time. Eight have been confirmed dead and a further eight are missing, presumed dead.

There are currently 23 patients being cared for at four hospitals around New Zealand – Middlemore, Hutt Valley, Waikato, Wellington and Christchurch. Of those, 17 patients are critical. Most suffered severe burns.