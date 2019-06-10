New footage shows inferno engulf Wellington marae as blaze is confirmed as 'not suspicious'

Newly released footage shows a raging inferno engulf Wellington's Tapu Te Ranga Marae as emergency services confirm the blaze is "not suspicious".

Fire engines were called to the marae in Island Bay, Wellington at 12:30am on Sunday.

Today, Fire and Emergency told 1 NEWS: "The fire is not believed to be suspicious and investigations into the cause and origin are likely to be completed in the next 48 hours.

"The effectiveness of the fire alarm system is of particular interest to investigators."



Multiple buildings were on fire but the main meeting house was saved.

Seventeen fire trucks worked to attack the fire from the outside.

Thirty-six people including 27 cub Scouts were lucky to escape from inside.

Two families living on the property lost everything with their home engulfed in the blaze.