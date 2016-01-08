 

New Fitbit feature added to track menstrual cycles

Fitbit is adding a new feature to "help women understand how their menstrual cycle connects to their overall health", by tracking cycles in an upcoming update on their Ionic range and in their newest smart watches. 

Consumer New Zealand says no complaints have been made against the popular device here.

In a press release by Fitbit, it says the tracking feature enables menstrual cycle logging and recording of symptoms such as headaches, acne and cramps. 

It also aims to look at how menstrual cycle impacts sleep, weight and nutrition. 

Assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Boston University School of Medicine and Fitbit Advisor Dr Katharine White said it aims to help people recognise "what are normal trends over time versus what could be an issue to share with their doctor".

"The nuances of the menstrual cycle have not been as widely studied across populations as have other areas in healthcare."

She said it could "potentially create one of the largest databases of menstrual health metrics in the world, providing healthcare and research professionals with an unprecedented ability to study menstrual cycles and women's health with real world data". 

There are currently a range of other menstrual trackers available. Fitbit has not had a period tracker before this update. 

Currently, a Waikato University researcher is helping with the adaption of the mobile phone app, FitrWoman, which looks at training and nutrition based on changing hormone levels during the menstrual cycle. 

