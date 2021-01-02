TODAY |

New fire spotted inside Waikeria Prison as protest continues into sixth day

Source:  1 NEWS

A new fire has been lit at Waikeria Prison tonight, after days of unrest from inmates at the facility. 

Large flames at Waikeria Prison could be seen by nearby residents as protests enter their sixth night. Source: 1 NEWS

The main watch tower appears to be engulfed in flames with a local resident saying it has "completely gone already".

Corrections making 'untrue' comments about Waikeria Prison protest, inmates' families allege

Sixteen prisoners remain on the roof of the jail as protests over poor living conditions continue into a sixth day. 

"There's no commotion or anything like last night, it doesn't look like there's any attempt to put it out," the local told 1NEWS. 

Flames at Waikeria Prison, New Year's Day. Source: Supplied

Smoldering had first been spotted just after 6:30pm, the resident said, but it wasn't until 9pm that smoke could be smelt in the air. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:24
Dog owners urged to channel Covid-19 caution as canine cough outbreaks reported across NZ
2
New fire spotted inside Waikeria Prison as protest continues into sixth day
3
US court clears way for only woman on federal death row to be executed before Biden takes office
4
Corrections making 'untrue' comments about Waikeria Prison protest, inmates' families allege
5
Amnesty International say ‘urgent action’ needed from Kelvin Davis as Waikeria Prison protest continues
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Chicago endures second bloodiest year in over two decades with 769 homicides in 2020
00:43

'Where's Kelvin'? - National MPs denied entry to Waikeria Prison as standoff enters fifth day
00:25

Police defend use of force during Whangamatā riots on New Year's night
00:54

Surface flooding, slips force number of road closures in Otago, Southland