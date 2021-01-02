New fire spotted inside Waikeria Prison as protest continues into sixth day

A new fire has been lit at Waikeria Prison tonight, after days of unrest from inmates at the facility.

Large flames at Waikeria Prison could be seen by nearby residents as protests enter their sixth night. Source: 1 NEWS

The main watch tower appears to be engulfed in flames with a local resident saying it has "completely gone already".

Corrections making 'untrue' comments about Waikeria Prison protest, inmates' families allege

Sixteen prisoners remain on the roof of the jail as protests over poor living conditions continue into a sixth day.

"There's no commotion or anything like last night, it doesn't look like there's any attempt to put it out," the local told 1NEWS.

Flames at Waikeria Prison, New Year's Day. Source: Supplied