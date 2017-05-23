 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


New figures show how much police time is given for mental health callouts

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Figures have been released by police of the number of hours a day they are dealing with mental health related call outs.

Figures released by Labour show the callouts take up hundreds of hours of police time per day.
Source: Breakfast

Labour released figures this morning after accessing figures under the Official Information Act. 

However, police have since said that the figure is 274 hours a day, not 600 as originally stated by Labour. Police have apologised "for any confusion caused by the conflicting numbers".

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Labour leader Andrew Little says the figures show "just how overstretched our mental health services are".

"That's time police don't have to attend other incidents," he said.

"The way our mental health services are run, they're overstretched …. and the police get called."

Earlier this month Labour announced that if elected to power it would fund eight new mental health teams in a two-year pilot programme to create a "front door" to services.

Mr Little said it was a fresh approach that would provider easier and fast access to mental health services.

The use of mental health services has risen by 60 per cent since 2008, but funding has only gone up by half that amount, he said.

"That is a problem," Mr Little said.

Where can I get support and help?


Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.
Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354
Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54
Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757
Healthline - 0800 611 116
Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787
www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service
www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626 (emails and text messages will be responded to between 12 noon and 12 midnight).

Related

Health

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
The witness told the BBC who he searched through the dead and injured to find his wife and daughter.

LIVE: Everyone 'came running towards us' - witness explains what happened in Manchester Arena


00:14
2
The First Lady didn't seem to be interested in walking hand-in-hand with her husband, alongside the Israeli prime minister and his wife.

Watch: The moment Melania Trump appears to swat away Donald's outstretched hand on red carpet

00:11
3
A small portion of the upper part of the stage can be seen illuminated by an orange light source before the sound of an explosion is heard.

Raw: Dashcam footage catches the moment blast rings out from Ariana Grande's Manchester concert

00:33
4
The witness told the BBC who he searched through the dead and injured to find his wife and daughter.

'There was definitely a lot of fatalities' - man blown off his feet at Ariana Grande concert says he searched through bodies to find family

00:30
5
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

00:33
The witness told the BBC who he searched through the dead and injured to find his wife and daughter.

LIVE: Everyone 'came running towards us' - witness explains what happened in Manchester Arena

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.

01:02
Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

'It will be a success and it will be here for a long time' - Hamilton mayor determined to keep Sevens in the city for years to come

Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

00:26
Bromwich has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened in Canberra, hours after representing NZ in the ANZAC Test earlier this month.

Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

Former Kiwis captain Bromwich has opened up for the first time about the Canberra scandal.


05:33
The rugby hardman, whose early life of abuse saw him take his anger out on others, wants to ensure the next generation don't make the same mistakes.

Watch: Ex-All Black Norm Hewitt sets out to help youth break the cycle of bullying

The self-confessed former bully says he can't change the past, but he can teach young people a different way.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ