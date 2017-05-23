New figures show how much police time is given for mental health callouts

Breaking News
Figures have been released by police of the number of hours a day they are dealing with mental health related call outs.
Labour released figures this morning after accessing figures under the Official Information Act.
However, police have since said that the figure is 274 hours a day, not 600 as originally stated by Labour. Police have apologised "for any confusion caused by the conflicting numbers".
Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Labour leader Andrew Little says the figures show "just how overstretched our mental health services are".
"That's time police don't have to attend other incidents," he said.
"The way our mental health services are run, they're overstretched …. and the police get called."
Earlier this month Labour announced that if elected to power it would fund eight new mental health teams in a two-year pilot programme to create a "front door" to services.
Mr Little said it was a fresh approach that would provider easier and fast access to mental health services.
The use of mental health services has risen by 60 per cent since 2008, but funding has only gone up by half that amount, he said.
"That is a problem," Mr Little said.
Where can I get support and help?
Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.
Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354
Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54
Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757
Healthline - 0800 611 116
Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787
www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service
www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626 (emails and text messages will be responded to between 12 noon and 12 midnight).
