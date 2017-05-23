New figures show how much police time is given for mental health callouts

Figures have been released by police of the number of hours a day they are dealing with mental health related call outs.

Labour released figures this morning after accessing figures under the Official Information Act.

However, police have since said that the figure is 274 hours a day, not 600 as originally stated by Labour. Police have apologised "for any confusion caused by the conflicting numbers".

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Labour leader Andrew Little says the figures show "just how overstretched our mental health services are".

"That's time police don't have to attend other incidents," he said.

"The way our mental health services are run, they're overstretched …. and the police get called."

Earlier this month Labour announced that if elected to power it would fund eight new mental health teams in a two-year pilot programme to create a "front door" to services.

Mr Little said it was a fresh approach that would provider easier and fast access to mental health services.

The use of mental health services has risen by 60 per cent since 2008, but funding has only gone up by half that amount, he said.

"That is a problem," Mr Little said.

