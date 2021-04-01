TODAY |

New figures show Govt books look $4 billion better than expected ahead of Budget announcement

Source:  1 NEWS

Heading into next month’s Budget, the Government books are looking better than expected.

New figures out today show a deficit of $4.5 billion, nearly $4 billion better than expected. Source: 1 NEWS

The post Covid-19 recovering economy has meant the Government collected more tax and spent less than anticipated on things like the wage subsidy.

Last year's "Rebuilding Together" Budget was set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis — the bulk of it, $50 billion, went into the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund. 

New Zealand
Economy
Coronavirus Pandemic
