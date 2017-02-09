New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

New Zealand is losing the battle against the destructive drug P, with figures obtained exclusively by 1 NEWS revealing a massive spike in criminal activity in the past decade.

In 2004 there were 363 charges for possession or use of methamphetamine, that number nearly tripled last year.

The number of people charged for the same offences doubled in the same time period and there was also a huge jump in the number of people convicted for meth offences.

The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning the war on P.

Michael Hogan, a former user addicted for eight years and clean for five, is one of the men committed to educating people about the dangers of P.

"I was a functioning, productive member of society and it slowly tore me apart and its affected my family its affected my whole life," he said.

Now the support group he's part of called 'P' Pull campaign that has the goal of getting rid of this so-called scourge on society.

The group visits schools, sports clubs and churches to talk about the consequences of meth use.

Dennis Makalio, who started the campaign, claims the government's war on P is failing.

The drug is cheaper than ever and is being used by both the rich and the poor, many of whom can't access addiction services.

"We've got people waiting for two years, when someone puts their hand up you don't wait for two years," he said.

Police Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson acknowledged the scale of the problem.

"It's a growing addiction it's a drug of choice for New Zealand at the moment," he said.

The official records tracking P crime began in 2003, there was a rise in charges in 2009 and then a decrease and a record rate of offending last year.

Police Minister, Paula Bennett is standing by the direction being taken.

"Police have got a better intelligence behind the scenes who they're targeting and yes they are catching them and taking it really seriously," said Paula Bennett.

But those one the frontline say that's not enough they need to tackle demand for the drug too.

"So we know that police can't arrest ourselves out of a social problem so we're working with agencies and communities right across New Zealand to target that demand," says Mr Anderson.

Leading drug educators agree, they say to win the war on P, addicts must be treated under the health system not as criminals.

"If someone is breaking the law because they're involved in the drug market or they have a drug problem then let's try to stop that by helping them with that problem," said New Zealand Drug Foundation Executive Director, Ross Bell.