New fare cap for Auckland public transport limits fares to $20 per day

From Sunday, Aucklanders with a HOP card won’t pay any more than $20, no matter how many trips by public transport they take in a day. 

Auckland Transport is introducing a fare cap for all trains and all buses, apart from the SkyBus service to the airport.

Most ferries are included in the cap, with the exception of the ferry to Waiheke. 

“With the fare cap, it's now not necessary to pay in advance for a whole day of travel,” Auckland Transport tweeted

“The system is automatic, so as long as you tag on and off, you won't be charged more than $20, no matter how many trains, buses and inner harbour ferries you take on the same day.”




