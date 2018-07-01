 

New Families package doesn't go far enough say critics

Critics say the Government's new Families Package, which is designed to provide more support for more average Kiwi families, doesn't go far enough.

The $5.5 billion Families Package aimed at low and middle income families comes into effect today.
More families will now qualify for tax credits. Previously, a family's income had to be less than $36,000 a year in order to get full payments. That has jumped to 42,700.

Some families are also set to receive more money per child.

A single parent with a two-year-old child on an income of $45,000 a year will get an extra $97 a week under the Families Package.

A couple with a six-month-old and a four-year-old earning $55,000 will get an extra $129.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says the package is "a really good start".

"That doesn't mean that over the next couple of years, there won't be additional change or policies that we'll want to introduce as a government to get behind families even more," Ms Sepuloni said.

But critics say the extra helping hand doesn't account for the increased cost of living.

"We don't see any commitment to an ongoing adjustment on an annual basis to reflect the cost of living," Child Poverty Action Group's Susan St John says.

National wants lower taxes.

"Our view is the Government should be letting hard-working families keep more of their incomes and also less piling on of the costs - fuel taxes, rental costs and compliance," said National leader Simon Bridges.

The families package will cost the taxpayer $5.5 billion over the next three years.

Check your eligibility.

