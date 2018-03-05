New faces feature in Simon Bridges' National Party reshuffle

National leader Simon Bridges has named his new-look shadow cabinet, with plenty of new faces in it.

Source: 1 NEWS

He had earlier said Amy Adams had the key finance role, previously held by Steven Joyce who is leaving parliament.

Today he announced the full line-up, with leadership rival Judith Collins fourth on the list and picking up housing and urban development planning, including RMA reform.

"Judith has asked for that," Mr Bridges said regarding the housing role.

Another former rival, rising talent Mark Mitchell, picked up justice, defence and disarmament.

"Now is his time to step up," Mr Bridges added.

Jami-Lee Ross will speak about infrastructure and transport.

Gerry Brownlee, who oversaw the rebuild of Christchurch in government, is named as shadow leader of the house, the America's Cup spokesman and is responsible for commenting on spy agencies GCSB and NZSIS.

Mr Bridges only has one specific spokesman role, that of national security and intelligence.

Todd McClay is foreign affairs and tourism and Dr Jonathan Coleman keeps health and sport and recreation.

Nikki Kaye keeps education and Paul Goldsmith will oversee economic and regional development, revenue and also associate arts, culture and heritage.

"It is a strong mix of former ministers and senior MPs alongside emerging ones who have proven to me they have what it takes to hold this Ardern-Peters government to account, to listen to New Zealanders and to develop new policies for the 2020s," Mr Bridges says.

He had a big caucus of 56 MPs to choose from.

"This team of MPs is an alternative government in waiting. It will effectively hold this weak coalition government to account and ensure the National Party earns the trust of New Zealanders and the right to govern in their interests in 2020," he said.

Nick Smith loses conservation to Sarah Dowie, instead gaining state services and electoral law reform as roles.

Chris Finlayson is a former minister to retain important roles, named as shadow attorney-general and spokesman for Crown-Maori relations and the Pike River Coal mine re-entry. He's up against Labour's Andrew Little.

Nathan Guy has the agriculture spokesman role, and Louise Upston social development.