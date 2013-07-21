New emergency 111 location system automatically shows whereabouts of caller

A new caller location system for 111 calls will automatically provide emergency services with the location of the caller, aiming to improve public safety and help save lives.

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand is the first country outside Europe to implement Google's Android Emergency Location nationally.

"If the caller doesn't know their address or exact whereabouts, the new system will automatically provide emergency services with a more precise location of a 111 caller than is currently the case," Police Minister Paula Bennett said in a statement today.

In 2016, 80 per cent of 11 calls were made from mobile phones, with over 1800 incidents recorded where police had to make special information requests to network providers for the caller's location.

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne says emergency services can have massive difficulties pinpointing some caller's locations.

"This new system will enable police, fire and ambulance services to respond more quickly to emergency events from mobile phones, as they will have more accurate information about the caller's location," he said.

Communications Minister Simon Bridges said location data would only be held for 60 minutes, the would be deleted.