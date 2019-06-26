TODAY |

New e-scooter service, Beam, launches in Christchurch with safety as its number one priority

A new e-scooter operator has launched in Christchurch this week, adding to the city’s fleet of 1300 available to hire.

Beam is a Singaporean based service, that promises better protection.

The scooters have front and rear brakes, a helmet, a 15kmp/h speed limit and also a rider insurance policy.

Head of operations, Locky Cooper, says safety is their number one priority.

ACC is welcoming the added safety measures. They’ve had just over 2500 e-scooter claims since October.

Christchurch is a trial for Beam with 300 scooters to be added on the streets in the coming months.

They’re also working with other councils in New Zealand for further expansion opportunities.

Beam Head of Operations, Locky Cooper talks about the service and emphasises safety is important. Source: 1 NEWS
