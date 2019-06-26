New e-scooter service, Beam, launches in Christchurch with safety as its number one priority

A new e-scooter operator has launched in Christchurch this week, adding to the city’s fleet of 1300 available to hire.

Beam is a Singaporean based service, that promises better protection.

The scooters have front and rear brakes, a helmet, a 15kmp/h speed limit and also a rider insurance policy.

Head of operations, Locky Cooper, says safety is their number one priority.

ACC is welcoming the added safety measures. They’ve had just over 2500 e-scooter claims since October.

Christchurch is a trial for Beam with 300 scooters to be added on the streets in the coming months.