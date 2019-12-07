New e-scooter curfews for parts of central Auckland revealed

Parts of central Auckland are now under an e-scooter curfew in the bid to reduce concerns like drink riding and noise.

Where 9pm curfews apply to e-scooter use. Source: Supplied / Auckland Council

Auckland Council revealed yesterday parts around the Viaduct, Britomart, Wynyard Quarter, Karangahape Road, around SkyCity, Ponsonby Road and Parnell Road will see scooters deactivated between 9pm and 5am on Fridays and Saturdays.

All e-scooters must also be deactivated between 11pm and 5am.

Auckland Council director of regulatory services Craig Hobbs said in a statement curfews around these entertainment areas aimed to make e-scooters safer for those using it and pedestrians by recuding alcohol-related harm.

Other changes include speed limits of 15 km/hr in parts of the CBD, Devonport, Ponsonby, Parnell and Newmarket.

It comes after Auckland Transport and Auckland Council’s decision in October to continue licensing e-scooters.

Last month, Lime and Wave e-scooters were pulled off Auckland’s streets, while four other companies were given six-month licences: Beam, Flamingo, Jump and Neuron. This means Aucklanders could be seeing about 70 per cent more e-scooters - just over 3100.

Mr Hobbs said the successful operators had presented "higher quality strategies around influencing user behaviour to improve safety outcomes and reduce potential nuisance".

He said AT and council must continue making allowances for the new transport mode during planning.

Safety concerns around e-scooters have been raised by many since they were introduced to the city on October 15 last year.

One person has died in Auckland, and the Lime trial was temporarily suspended in February after a fault led to numerous rider injuries.

Lime had to tighten its safety regulations and check scooters every seven days to be allowed back on the streets.