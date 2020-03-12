New drug: 'It's made a huge difference' - asthma sufferer says

Hundreds of severe asthma sufferers will have access to a new medicine from next month.

Mepolizumab is also known as Nucala. Source: Supplied

Drug buying agency Pharmac said the drug, Mepolizumab, would be available to patients and would be injected every four weeks by a health professional.

It said it would be used alongside preventers, such as steroids and inhalers.

A severe asthma sufferer, Alex, has been taking steroids for over 30 years.

Four weeks ago, she had her first injection of Mepolizumab.

"I haven't coughed in four weeks or had a severe attack and Mepolizumab has already made a huge difference to my asthma - I am no longer breathless," she said.