New drop in centre a fresh step to helping youth in Kaitaia

Helen Castles 

1 NEWS Reporter

Kaitaia community leaders are taking fresh steps to improve the lives of local youngsters, with a drop in centre set up to keep more young people safe in the far north region.

A drop in centre set up by Te Hiku Hauora is the latest initiative aiming to keep more of the region's young people safe.
Source: 1 NEWS

As of this week there have been 27 suspected suicides across the region in the past year - six of them in Kaitaia and most if them being youths.

This prompted local criminal lawyer Cathy Cherrington of Te Hiku Hauora to find $26,000 to open a new youth centre - a place for teens to come for a free meal and hang out.

"I was absolutely shocked at the number of suicides or rangatahi that had committed suicide in our community," Cherrington told 1 News.

Kaitaia Police says the initiative is response the struggling community needs.

"The issues that this community face the community has to face as a whole. No one person or organisation is gonna make the difference for Kaitaia. I think it will be about Kaitaia pulling together and finding the solutions itself," says Senior Sergeant Geoff Ryan.

The drop in centre will be closed in April unless more funding is found. 

Helen Castles

