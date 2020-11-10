New drone footage shows Napier neighbourhood, local park inundated with flood water

Incredible drone footage taken this morning over Napier shows a whole neighbourhood inundated with flood water from yesterday's storm.

The footage was shot this morning in the area of Nuffield Avenue in Marewa.

Marewa has been among the most hard-hit suburbs by the flooding, with Nuffield Avenue remaining flooded for most of the day.

Whitmore Park can be seen covered in water, as well as the Marewa Croquet Club and Napier Bridge Club.

Locals can be seen wading through the water, with some taking out boats or kayaks, and a number of cars appeared to have stopped in the water.