New discovery: Penguins as old as dinosaurs

Penguins are much older than previously thought and their evolution probably dates back to the days of the dinosaurs.

Artist’s impression of Waimanu penguins on a beach in Paleocene Canterbury. Source: Chris Gaskin, Geology Museum, University of Otago.

A fossil, discovered by collector Mr Leigh Love, was found in rocks near Waipara, North Canterbury and has been the subject of an extensive study.

The research by Canterbury Museum scientists Professor Paul Scofield and Dr Vanesa De Pietri was led by Dr Gerald Mayr from Frankfurt.

They estimate the enormous penguin stood about 150 cm tall (the size of a small adult human).

The new find is one of the oldest penguin fossils in the world dating back to 61 million years ago.

The bones differ substantially from previous penguin finds of a similar age and show that the variety of Palaeocene penguins, living between 66 and 56 million years ago, was greater than previously thought.

The 1.5 metre tall Waipara giant penguin (centre) in comparison to a 1.8 metre tall human and the living Emperor Penguin (1.2 metres tall). Source: Canterbury Museum

This diversity indicates that penguins started to evolve quite early, likely during the late Cretaceous period (the era of the dinosaurs).

Dr. Mayr, the lead author of the study, says: "Penguins had reached enormous proportions early on in their evolutionary history and were already more diverse 60 million years ago than we had previously assumed."

"This diversity indicates that penguins probably evolved during the 'Age of the Dinosaurs' more than 65 million years ago.”

Professor Scofield says that Canterbury’s Waipara River is renowned for its rare but well preserved bird fossils which were deposited only 4 million years after the extinction of the dinosaurs.