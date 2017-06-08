 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


New disclosure rules sees sharp drop in registered foreign trusts

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Foreign Trusts have been slow to register with Inland Revenue after new disclosure rules kicked in, forcing them to provide more information.

New zealand dollar bills stacked background. 3D illustration.

Bundles of $50 New Zealand currency.

Source: istock.com

In 2016 there were 11,750 foreign trusts. But figures released to 1 NEWS show so far only 66 have registered to comply with the new rules. They have until the end of the month to do so.

And the figures show 1838 trusts have already de-registered.

New rules came into effect in February after last year's Panama Papers investigation showed New Zealand was being used to hide assets and cash.

Mossack Fonseca is playing up New Zealand's good reputation particularly to rich clients in Central and South America.
Source: 1 NEWS

That investigation was a collaboration between 1 NEWS, journalist Nicky Hager and RNZ.

The tighter legislation means foreign trusts have to report annually to Inland Revenue, and go on a register that can be accessed by Police and Internal Affairs.

They can then share the information with international agencies to stop tax evasion.

Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca is playing up NZ’s good reputation.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Business

Personal Finance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 1st June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR reach to the first mark in race five of Round Robin two of the America's Cup Qualifiers. Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz For editorial news use only NO AGENTS

America's Cup LIVE: Team NZ recover after blundering start, smashing BAR in sensational comeback win

2
1 NEWS

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

02:50
3
The Hurricanes' wrecking ball was included in the squad to face the Lions, two seasons after returning to union.

'I'm just happy for my parents' – humble Ngani Laumape thanks family for All Blacks call up

00:41
4
We've delved into the TVNZ archives to find these images of a young Beauden, Scott and Jordie.

Watch: Barrett flashback! See New Zealand rugby's most dominant family a very long time before they became stars

5
Professor Neil Siegel talks to Q+A's Jessica Mutch on the firing of James Comey.

Comey begins Senate testimony on Trump, Russia


02:11
The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Bill English not ruling out introducing new rules to regulate the internet in light of London terror attack

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

Josateki Narube plunged from the second floor balcony of an apartment block in the early hours of October 31, 2015.


Theresa May will be regarded as little better than a third-rate version of Margaret Thatcher, argues 1 NEWS columnist John Armstrong.

Opinion: UK PM Theresa May is no Margaret Thatcher

The Tory leader's election campaign has been a shocker, says John Armstrong.

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.


00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ