New device being trialled to help those who suffer from sleep apnea and snoring

A new metal device, implanted under the chin is being trialled to help those who suffer from sleep apnea and snoring.

The small mental chip is implanted under the chin and is activated at night using a disposable patch and external device to stimulate tiny pulses of energy to move the tongue forward and open the back of the throat.

Twenty-two patients took part in trialling the chip, where loud and intense snoring decreased from 96 percent to 35 percent.

Narelle Watson a sleep apnea sufferer said the device has changed her life.

"I'm getting a good night’s sleep and waking up refreshed," she said.

Sleep apnea can have long-term negative effects such as high blood pressure and cardiovascular issues, says Stuart Mackay, Professor from Wollongong University, in New South Wales.