New details emerge about movements of Covid-19 case who visited Auckland pub

New details have emerged about the movements of a Covid-19-positive person who was a patron at The Malt bar in Auckland's Greenhithe.

Health authorities said the man, who didn’t know at the time he was infectious, visited marine retailer Burnsco Gulf Harbour twice on Sunday, October 18 - the first time at around 10.30am, then at around 3.30pm.

"We were advised that the person had no symptoms at the time, their visits were brief and there was no interaction with any other customers and their interactions with the staff were very limited," an Auckland Regional Public Health Service spokesperson told the NZ Herald.

The spokesperson said the risk to the public at the Burnsco store is low.

"No person who was in the store at the time or has visited since is considered at risk nor deemed to be a close contact."

The same man visited the Malt Bar, Greenhithe from 7.30pm until 10pm on Friday, October 16. People who were at the bar at the time were asked to get tested for Covid-19.

It comes as two crew members on the Sofrana Surville tested positive for Covid-19. The ship is thought to be the source of recent community infections.

All 19 crew of the Sofrana Surville were tested after a New Zealand port worker who had been on the ship tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The man who visited the Malt Bar and Burnsco Gulf Harbour is a case connected to the port worker.

Meanwhile, a Rangitoto College student and their family is self-isolating after the student's family member contracted Covid-19.

