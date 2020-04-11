TODAY |

New details of Covid-19 clusters around New Zealand released

Source:  1 NEWS

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay has given new details of Covid-19 clusters in New Zealand that are being investigated .

There are now 13 "significant clusters" being investigated. Source: 1 NEWS

There are now 13 "significant clusters", up from 12 yesterday.

The new cluster is at George Manning rest home in Spreydon, Christchurch, where there have been 14 Covid-19 cases among residents and staff.

Two of New Zealand's four Covid-19 deaths have been residents from Rosewood Rest Home. Source: 1 NEWS

Details of two Auckland clusters were also released at the daily briefing this afternoon.

The first of which is at a Spectrum Care disabled care and support facility. The second cluster comes from a private party hosted before the lockdown.

There are 35 cases linked to the party, but no further details were given.

Dr McElnay says the three largest clusters remain Matamata's Redoubt Bar with 70 cases, a Bluff wedding and Auckland's Marist College, which both have 85 cases.

There have now been four deaths in New Zealand connected to coronavirus. Source: 1 NEWS

Two more deaths were announced today taking the total in New Zealand to four.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
