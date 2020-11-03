New Deputy PM Grant Robertson places first bet as Racing Minister

Grant Robertson backed Kiwi horses and riders in the Melbourne Cup in his first move as the new Racing Minister.

Robertson placed $5 each way on Verry Elleegant, Stratum Albion and The Chosen One, and also a boxed trifecta on Verry Elleegant, The Chosen One, Finche and Dashing Willoughby.

"I've followed the industry for a long time, I grew up a stone's throw away from the Forbury Park trotting track in Dunedin," he said.

"The last Minister started off a quite significant reform programme for racing and that needs to be completed," Robertson told reporters, referring to Winston Peters.

"The Government has a direct interest through the Racing Board."

TVNZ1 will have an hour-long Melbourne Cup show beginning from 4.30pm today, with the race live at 5pm.

Mr Robertson would be hoping for more luck than Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after her 2019 pick was put down and her horse finished last in 2018.

In May, former Racing Minister Winston Peters gave the industry $72.5 million in an emergency support package.

"We are going to make racing great again," he said at the time.

National criticised the move a day later, after Pharmac was boosted by $10m as part of a $160m package.