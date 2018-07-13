New database to help give electric car owners confidence to travel long distances

A new database to verify electric vehicle charging stations will help give drivers confidence to travel long distances says the Associate Transport Minister.

EVRoam provides information across various apps and websites to let drivers know where they can charge their cars, what equipment is available and how long the charge will take.

There have been instances overseas where drivers have been caught out by charging stations marked on maps that don't actually exist.

Julie Ann Genter said one of the things stopping people choosing electric vehicles was concern over the charging network.

"It's really important that if people are driving an electric vehicle they know where they can charge it, they can plan their trip accordingly.

Electric Vehicle in Park Charging station. Source: istock.com

"The data sharing is a really phenomenal move that will make it easier for people to be confident when they go to make their electric vehicle purchase."

Transport Agency spokesperson Harry Wilson said the information sharing platform meant charging infrastructure for electric vehicles was no longer limited to single purpose apps.

"From a Transport Agency perspective, understanding where we have charging infrastructure helps us identify potential gaps, so we can continue to work together to ensure the transport system, and technology, responds to the needs of EV customers all over the country."