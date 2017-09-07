New data reveals which political party and leader topped Facebook

New statistics reveal who and which parties have topped Facebook in the lead up to the election, with more than 710,000 people having conversations about it from March, generating 7.9 million interactions.

Green Party leader James Shaw, NZ First leader Winston Peters, TOP leader Gareth Morgan, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, National leader Bill English, ACT leader David Seymour, Maori Party leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox. Source: Getty

Election data collated from Crowd Tangle, a social monitoring platform, shows how many people talked about the election from March 1, 2017 to September 20.

Overall conversation about New Zealand Elections, NZ only (March 1 to September 20):

People: 710K

Interactions: 7.9 million

In election-related discussions, Bill English jumped ahead as the most discussed party leader in election related discussions in the last 30-days as mentioned in 54 per cent of discussions, coming ahead of Jacinda Ardern at 43 per cent, with Winston Peters at 17 per cent and Gareth Morgan at 15 per cent behind her.

Top 5 politicians discussed on Facebook from August 1, 2017. Source: Crowd Tangle



Bill English: 54%

Jacinda Ardern: 43%

Winston Peters: 17%

Gareth Morgan: 15%

David Seymour: 7%

Andrew Little: 6%

Metiria Turei: 5%

James Shaw: 5%

Hone Harawira: 3%

Peter Dunne: 3%

Te Ururoa Flavell: 3%

Marama Fox: 2%

The budget was a hot topic in the last 30-days, coming out on top at 58 per cent in election related conversations.

The economy wasn't far behind on 46 per cent, followed by social development at 37 per cent.



Budget: 58%

Economy: 46%

Social Development: 37%

Housing: 35%

Education: 28%

Environment: 21%

Health: 13%

Immigration: 10%

Police and Corrections: 2%

Trade: 1%



Top 5 issues discussed on Facebook from August 1, 2017. Source: Crowd Tangle

Despite Bill English coming out on top of the most discussed party leader, Labour surged ahead in election related conversation of parties, with 72 per cent, ahead of National at 30 per cent, Greens at 24 per cent and the Maori Party at 17 per cent in the last 30-days.