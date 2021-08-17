TODAY |

New Covid case travelled from Auckland to Coromandel

New Zealand has been placed in an Alert Level 4 lockdown after a man from Auckland's North Shore contracted Covid-19.

Genome sequencing will be returned tomorrow, the PM says. Source: 1 NEWS

The case has been identified as a 58-year-old male from Devonport. They have no connection to the border and it is likely there are other undiagnosed cases in the community. It is not known how the case caught the virus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said while it has yet to be confirmed, the case is being considered as the country's first of the more-contagious Delta variant.

The man became symptomatic on Saturday August 14 while he and his wife were in Coromandel township, and visited his GP yesterday. He and his wife are both isolating.

Updated: Locations of interest released for latest Covid community case

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the couple had travelled to Coromandel on Friday August 13 and returned on Sunday August 15. There were 23 places of interest, 13 in Coromandel and 10 in Auckland.

Bloomfield thanked the man for getting tested as well as being a frequent user of the Covid-19 tracing app.

The man was unvaccinated but had taken steps towards booking his vaccine. Bloomfield said the man had suffered difficulties with the online booking system. His wife was fully vaccinated.

Auckland and the Coromandel will enter a seven-day Alert Level 4 lockdown, while the rest of the country will be in Alert Level 4 for three days.

The lockdown is the first in 169 days, since Auckland went into lockdown in March.

The list will be updated on the Ministry of Health website. 

Location name

Address

Day

Time 

What to do

Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel 

5 Kapanga Road, Coromandel 3506 

13/08/2021

 6:39 pm - 7:40 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Umu Cafe Coromandel 

22 Wharf Road, Coromandel,3506

13/08/2021

7:40 pm - 8:30 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

BP Gas Station Coromandel 

BP Gas Station, Tiki Road, Coromandel, 3056

14/08/2021

 9:30 am - 9:40 am

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Driving Creek Railway Tours Coromandel 

380 Driving Creek Road, Coromandel, 3506

14/08/2021

 10:30 am - 10:50 am

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Jaks Cafe & Bar Coromandel 

104 Kapanga Road,Coromandel, 3506

14/08/2021

10:50 am - 11:30 am

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Hereford 'n' a Pickle Coromandel 

2318 Colville Road, RD 4, Colville, Coromandel 3584 

14/08/2021

1:25 pm  - 2:15 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Taras Beads Coromandel 

1/75 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, 3506

14/08/2021

3:00 pm - 3:10 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Richardsons Real Estate Coromandel 

151 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, 3506 

14/08/2021

3:30 pm - 3:35 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Umu Cafe Coromandel 

22 Wharf Road, Coromandel,3506

14/08/2021

 6:17 pm - 7:11 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel 

5 Kapanga Road, Coromandel 3506 

14/08/2021

7:11 pm - 9:00 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
