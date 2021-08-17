New Covid case travelled from Auckland to Coromandel

New Zealand has been placed in an Alert Level 4 lockdown after a man from Auckland's North Shore contracted Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The case has been identified as a 58-year-old male from Devonport. They have no connection to the border and it is likely there are other undiagnosed cases in the community. It is not known how the case caught the virus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said while it has yet to be confirmed, the case is being considered as the country's first of the more-contagious Delta variant.

The man became symptomatic on Saturday August 14 while he and his wife were in Coromandel township, and visited his GP yesterday. He and his wife are both isolating.

Updated: Locations of interest released for latest Covid community case

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the couple had travelled to Coromandel on Friday August 13 and returned on Sunday August 15. There were 23 places of interest, 13 in Coromandel and 10 in Auckland.

Bloomfield thanked the man for getting tested as well as being a frequent user of the Covid-19 tracing app.

The man was unvaccinated but had taken steps towards booking his vaccine. Bloomfield said the man had suffered difficulties with the online booking system. His wife was fully vaccinated.

Auckland and the Coromandel will enter a seven-day Alert Level 4 lockdown, while the rest of the country will be in Alert Level 4 for three days.

The lockdown is the first in 169 days, since Auckland went into lockdown in March.