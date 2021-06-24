New Covid-19 testing centre opening in Wellington CBD

A new testing centre is opening up in the Te Papa carpark today to help deal with the huge demand for tests in the Wellington CBD.
It's the second in Wellington's CBD, bringing much needed increased capacity after the site on Taranaki Street was fully booked yesterday.
There are now 10 testing stations setup throughout the wider Wellington region.
There are no Covid-19 cases in the city linked to the infected Australian visitor and you only need to get tested if you were at a location of interest, or have symptoms.