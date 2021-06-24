TODAY |

New Covid-19 testing centre opening in Wellington CBD

Source:  1 NEWS

A new testing centre is opening up in the Te Papa carpark today to help deal with the huge demand for tests in the Wellington CBD.

People line up for a Covid test. Source: Getty

It's the second in Wellington's CBD, bringing much needed increased capacity after the site on Taranaki Street was fully booked yesterday.

There are now 10 testing stations setup throughout the wider Wellington region.

There are no Covid-19 cases in the city linked to the infected Australian visitor and you only need to get tested if you were at a location of interest, or have symptoms.

New Zealand
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Passengers bound for Rarotonga removed from Air NZ flight
2
Kiwi cricket fan amazed abuse complaint in NZ led to Southampton fans' removal
3
Many feared dead after wing of 12-storey Florida building collapses
4
Over $44 million worth of meth seized by police in Auckland
5
Prisoners, staff to get $1.3 million Government payout over Waikeria riot
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Merkel warns Europe 'on thin ice' as Delta variant soars

National, Māori Party criticise drop in prisoners in alcohol, drug programmes

People who visited Wellington Covid-19 locations of interest can't fly to Rarotonga

NZ extends NSW quarantine-free travel pause by 12 days