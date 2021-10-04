New Covid-19 community cases in Raglan, PM confirms

There are new Covid-19 cases in the Waikato town of Raglan following a positive case reported on Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Getty

"We do have some positive cases with the Raglan household contacts so they've been moved into quarantine alongside the positive case there," Ardern told Breakfast on Monday.

"As we know with Delta, not unexpected when you have positive household cases.

"I expect as a result of that we'll see any further exposure events listed by the Ministry of Health, that was detail we got through late last night."

Ngarunui beach at Raglan (file picture). Source: istock.com

There were 33 new Covid-19 cases announced on Sunday, which included the case in Raglan but not the case in Hamilton East as it was reported too late for the daily tally. The Hamilton East case will be amongst Monday's numbers.

Sunday's new cases bring New Zealand's total in this Delta outbreak to 1328. Of those, 1078 have now recovered.

There are 26 people in hospital with Covid-19, including three in intensive care or high dependency wards.