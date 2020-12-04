TODAY |

New Covid-19 community case linked to Auckland outbreak, Ministry of Health confirms

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

There is a new Covid-19 case in the community in New Zealand with the individual a "casual plus contact" who had been advised to self-isolate and get tested, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

The case brings the total from the Auckland February cluster to nine after three members of an Auckland family were confirmed to have the virus on Sunday February 13, sparking a three-day Alert Level 3 lockdown for Auckland.

“We are working actively with Auckland Regional Public Health staff on next steps and will release further information at a 1pm media conference at Parliament,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry defines a casual plus contact as someone who has "had exposure to a case, but who do not meet the criteria of a close contact".

"Their contact occurred where there is higher risk for transmission/spread including variant cases," the ministry definition reads.

The case comes as Aucklanders enjoy their first day back at Alert Level 1.

The 1pm press conference will be live on TVNZ1 and the 1 NEWS website.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I thought I was going to die' — Auckland woman becomes violently ill after taking weight loss supplement
2
Teacher deregistered after marrying ex-pupil he taught at primary school, 34 years his junior
3
Family embracing NZ and Te Reo Māori after four-week trip turns into year-long stay
4
Trans-Tasman travel bubble kicked down the road again, after initial ambition to start by end of March
5
'Wonderful'- Gay man who worked as conversion therapist backs Government's move to ban practice
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Child poverty declining before Covid-19, but latest stats 'profoundly bad news' for children with disabilities – Children’s Commissioner

Environment Minister slams 'uncooperative' Tiwai Point as he reveals Govt's toxic waste clean up request
07:12

Ministry of Health 'silences' criticism about NZ's mental health system — advocate
06:38

Family embracing NZ and Te Reo Māori after four-week trip turns into year-long stay