New Covid-19 community case linked to Auckland outbreak, Ministry of Health confirms

There is a new Covid-19 case in the community in New Zealand with the individual a "casual plus contact" who had been advised to self-isolate and get tested, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

The case brings the total from the Auckland February cluster to nine after three members of an Auckland family were confirmed to have the virus on Sunday February 13, sparking a three-day Alert Level 3 lockdown for Auckland.

“We are working actively with Auckland Regional Public Health staff on next steps and will release further information at a 1pm media conference at Parliament,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry defines a casual plus contact as someone who has "had exposure to a case, but who do not meet the criteria of a close contact".

"Their contact occurred where there is higher risk for transmission/spread including variant cases," the ministry definition reads.

The case comes as Aucklanders enjoy their first day back at Alert Level 1.